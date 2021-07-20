Freelancer Niloy

Tri Fold Brochure Design

Tri Fold Brochure Design brochure design tri fold tri fold brochure design
Hello, My name is Freelancer Niloy. This is tri fold brochure design in illustrator. This tri fold brochure design download contains 300 dpi resolution and Print-readymade CMYK PSD files. Elements are editable and Fully Customizable. FEATURES:    Easy Customizable and Editable    Print Design area A4 Size    bleed area 0.125" In    CMYK Mode Color    Design Resolution 300 DPI    Ready Print Format    Pixel Perfect Design    Images are not include    01 Ai files    01 Help File Font Used:    Roboto From google font Support: If you need any help using this file or need special customizations on this tri fold brochure design, please feel free to contact me via my uplabs profile. Kindly If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you so much.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
