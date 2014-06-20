Dipanjan Biswas

The Great Wall of Mexico

The Great Wall of Mexico fifa world cup brazil 2014 football ochoa mexico
Mexico held Brazil to a goalless draw with an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who made six saves in this game. Ochoa's save from Neymar's header was compared to Gordon Banks' famous save from Pele at the 1970 World Cup.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
