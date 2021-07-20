Azures | Task Management App Template - Bootstrap 5

✅ Task Management Pages are available for Azures! 🥳

Check it out 👉 https://1.envato.market/JrJXna

Azures' Task Management pack comes with everything you need:

- 3 Homepage Styles

- 2 Project Page Designs

- Task Cards

- Task List

- Task Sort

- Task Progress

- Classic To-Do List

- Project Chat

- Task Categories

Combine the task management pack with Azures' other packs to create the project you need. Explore Azures directly on your mobile device to experience the full power of Azures!

Check it out 👉 https://1.envato.market/JrJXna