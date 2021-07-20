Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizky Adi

Piewie | Skincare Logo

Rizky Adi
Rizky Adi
  • Save
Piewie | Skincare Logo product face cosmetics beauty organic design branding minimal skincare logo
Download color palette

Piewie is a Skincare & Cosmetics Brand

The concept of the logo was formed from the letter P and the Butterfly, where the logo contained an abstract form of the butterfly. The butterfly is alluded to the symbol of a Beauty and Charming.

The form of the butterfly symbolizes transformation, breaking free from the cocoon, which is a renewal. Became the main concept of a beauty or skincare product.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Rizky Adi
Rizky Adi

More by Rizky Adi

View profile
    • Like