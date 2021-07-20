Piewie | Skincare Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Piewie is a Skincare & Cosmetics Brand
The concept of the logo was formed from the letter P and the Butterfly, where the logo contained an abstract form of the butterfly. The butterfly is alluded to the symbol of a Beauty and Charming.
The form of the butterfly symbolizes transformation, breaking free from the cocoon, which is a renewal. Became the main concept of a beauty or skincare product.