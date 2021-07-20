Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
asmaa amer

Redesign AI tool mobile app

asmaa amer
asmaa amer
  • Save
Redesign AI tool mobile app scan upload homepage game tool ai redesign ux adobe xd ui
Download color palette

Redesign Mobile app for burntbase website. the site allows players to upload screenshots from the video game Clash of Clans, and they use AI to find the exact match of a base on youtube.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
asmaa amer
asmaa amer

More by asmaa amer

View profile
    • Like