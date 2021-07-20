John Poh

Logo Design for Seigla

John Poh
A logo I designed for Seigla, a company that specializes in organic products.

The client wanted to feature an elephant for the logo, with a natural color scheme.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
