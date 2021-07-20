Lazarev. | The most visible search in the world :)

Lazarev.

G'day, dribbblers!

«Keep on seeking, and you'll find.» Today is about a true backbone that powers users' shopping experience - an E-commerce search.

Content-heavy Redbrain marketplace with 1 billion goods can boast straightforward search functionality.
You'd ask how?

Red tension circle with cursor animation captures attention and guides users to the search button.
The auto-suggestion mechanism leads them to their inquiry construct.
Advanced filters and facets walk users through the captivating way of items to find the perfect ones.

Wanna have your feedback, guys! How do you like it?

