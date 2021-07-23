crypto exchange platform concept desktop dark neumorphism

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
how's it going? 🤟🏼
one of the last project’s design concept for the crypto p2p exchange platform. what you see is the brand new redesign. dark mode are available in two styles, so you can choose: classic night colors or amazing ashy neumorphism. which one are the best? have a good day and don’t forget to press this ❤️ button.
