Ilya Dudakov
roobinium

crypto exchange platform concept desktop dark neumorphism

Ilya Dudakov
roobinium
Ilya Dudakov for roobinium
crypto exchange platform concept desktop dark neumorphism litecoin ethereum bitcoin fields swap dark dark mode cryptocurrency crypto coin coins offers payget paysend crypto site crypto exchange p2p exchange
how's it going? 🤟🏼

one of the last project’s design concept for the crypto p2p exchange platform. what you see is the brand new redesign. dark mode are available in two styles, so you can choose: classic night colors or amazing ashy neumorphism. which one are the best? have a good day and don’t forget to press this ❤️ button.

get in telegram to talk about your project:
https://t.me/vino_costa 👈🏼

roobinium
crypto 🪙 nft 🖼 defi 💸 csgo 🔫 trading 📊 real projects 👇
