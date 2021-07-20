Samurai Illustration - Wielding Freemium

Banner Illustration for Wielding Freemium Landingpage.

The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium

“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”

And the illustration has been made into stickers, please do check them and drop in your comments.

