Samurai Illustration - Wielding Freemium

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Banner Illustration for Wielding Freemium Landingpage.
The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium
“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”
And the illustration has been made into stickers, please do check them and drop in your comments.
To check out more works follow us on Instagram