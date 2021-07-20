Adheedhan Ravikumar
Samurai Illustration - Wielding Freemium

Samurai Illustration - Wielding Freemium black red visual design graphic design web design sword katana samurai illustration
Banner Illustration for Wielding Freemium Landingpage.

The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium
“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”

And the illustration has been made into stickers, please do check them and drop in your comments.

Chargebee Design
Chargebee Design
Rethinking design for Subscription Billing & RevOps

