Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
I hope you are doing well. Today I wanted to share some screens of a hiking trail app, in which user can explore the best hiking trails & routes and allow them to choose trails according to their skill level by providing detailed information about the trail like distance, elevation, difficulty level, etc.
.
I'd love to get some feedback from you. What are your thoughts on this design?
Thank you,
Shubhda