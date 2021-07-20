Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shubhda Sharma

Hiking Trail App

Shubhda Sharma
Shubhda Sharma
  • Save
Hiking Trail App travel mobile ui uiuxdesign uiinspiration trending mobile app mobile design interface design ui trends interface ui ux app design daily ui figma design uidesign hiking trails hiking app
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

I hope you are doing well. Today I wanted to share some screens of a hiking trail app, in which user can explore the best hiking trails & routes and allow them to choose trails according to their skill level by providing detailed information about the trail like distance, elevation, difficulty level, etc.
.
I'd love to get some feedback from you. What are your thoughts on this design?

Thank you,
Shubhda

Shubhda Sharma
Shubhda Sharma

More by Shubhda Sharma

View profile
    • Like