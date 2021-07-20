Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorenzo Rodriguez

Spekva App Design

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez
  • Save
Spekva App Design minimal mobile app ux design ui design ar augmented reality wood app design furniture app
Download color palette

Spekva is the largest wooden worktop manufacture in Europe with more than 40 years of experience. As an intern of this company, I decided to design an app to improve customer engagement and sales by implementing AR Technology.

Feel free to let me know what do you think about the design and if you have any comments, all appreciated!

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez

More by Lorenzo Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like