Spekva App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Spekva is the largest wooden worktop manufacture in Europe with more than 40 years of experience. As an intern of this company, I decided to design an app to improve customer engagement and sales by implementing AR Technology.
Feel free to let me know what do you think about the design and if you have any comments, all appreciated!