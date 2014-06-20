MUTI

Adventure Map

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Adventure Map map icon vector texture vintage compass muti boat bird ocean coast transport
Download color palette

Our illustrated adventure map for the cover of British Airways inflight mag in South Africa.

See the full piece here: http://bit.ly/UmLfc1

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like