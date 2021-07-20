Landing Page for Wielding Freemium

Trending designs to inspire you
A little blast from the past here. Back in Oct 2019 we got to work on our virtual summit “Wielding Freemium”
Wielding Freemium - A virtual gathering to understand the whys, and, especially, the hows of freemium. One insightful talk at a time.
We created brand identity and a and a beautiful artwork to illustrate the story.
The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium
“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”