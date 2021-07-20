Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adheedhan Ravikumar
Chargebee Design

Landing Page for Wielding Freemium

Adheedhan Ravikumar
Chargebee Design
Adheedhan Ravikumar for Chargebee Design
Landing Page for Wielding Freemium
Landing Page for Wielding Freemium visual design illustrator samurai web design layout design branding graphic design logo ui illustration
A little blast from the past here. Back in Oct 2019 we got to work on our virtual summit “Wielding Freemium”

Wielding Freemium - A virtual gathering to understand the whys, and, especially, the hows of freemium. One insightful talk at a time.
We created brand identity and a and a beautiful artwork to illustrate the story.

The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium
“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”

Chargebee Design
Chargebee Design
Rethinking design for Subscription Billing & RevOps

