Landing Page for Wielding Freemium

A little blast from the past here. Back in Oct 2019 we got to work on our virtual summit “Wielding Freemium”

Wielding Freemium - A virtual gathering to understand the whys, and, especially, the hows of freemium. One insightful talk at a time.

We created brand identity and a and a beautiful artwork to illustrate the story.

The Illustration depicts a samurai wielding the sword, the backstory of the illustration is inspired from the saying of Rob Walling about freemium

“Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.”