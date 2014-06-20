Dipanjan Biswas

The Flying Dutchman

Dipanjan Biswas
Dipanjan Biswas
  • Save
The Flying Dutchman fifa world cup brazil 2014 football rvp netherlands
Download color palette

Netherlands produced a sensational performance to annihilate reigning champions Spain. Robin van Persie equalised with an astonishing 15-yard header that looped over a despairing Casillas.

Find more at https://www.facebook.com/DipanjanBiswasIllustration

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Dipanjan Biswas
Dipanjan Biswas

More by Dipanjan Biswas

View profile
    • Like