DOWNLOAD FULLY EDITABLE PSD FILES at http://bit.ly/1nnXU5I
INCREDIBLE VINTAGE POSTER/FLYER TEMPLATE
Creating an effective vintage poster that wins you new customers typically involves downloading a template to your computer and customizing it for your event. By cutting and pasting information you already have, you can quickly generate a flyer that meets your needs. Upload photos and other artwork to make your document an attractive selling tool. Distribute your flyers at local clubs, post them on community bulletin boards or email them to colleagues to promote your events.
Press Quality Psd File
300 DPI / CMYK
Print Sizes: 4×6
Many color options
Vector Graphics
Texture and Ornamental Options
You will get the download links for the fonts used in the design.