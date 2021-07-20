Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rupert Harvey

Leaf + A Logo

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey
  • Save
Leaf + A Logo illustration monogram vector eco vector eco logo leaf logo leaf vector leaf branding leaf design green green design eco eco design brand design design typography logo design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Unused concept from a current branding project, really enjoy seeing simple marks like this develop from a series of sketches into a pristine vectored logo mark. Using the shape of a leaf and experimenting with the shape I was able to bring out the shape of an "A". Unfortunitly not quite right for the brand but really happy with how this one turned out nun the less!

Get in touch:
https://rupertharvey.com/contact

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey

More by Rupert Harvey

View profile
    • Like