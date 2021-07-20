Leaf + A Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Unused concept from a current branding project, really enjoy seeing simple marks like this develop from a series of sketches into a pristine vectored logo mark. Using the shape of a leaf and experimenting with the shape I was able to bring out the shape of an "A". Unfortunitly not quite right for the brand but really happy with how this one turned out nun the less!
Get in touch:
https://rupertharvey.com/contact