Colored Strategies

UI Components

UI Components web app course ui component learning
Green monochromatic style UI elements. Cta, profile, chart, status, timeline, rating, progress, question and answers, badge, tags, filter, thumbnail, task and so on. Created for elearning application.

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
