Modern Minimalist logo for a fictional Podcast

Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Minimalist Logo is a logo for a fictional podcast, the " LEAFY PODCAST ", that speaks on the development of nature is designed completely from scratch and traced carefully in Illustrator.
To make it good looking, have made attractive colour variations with app icon design.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get quick feedback.
#logodesign
#minimallogo
#creativedesigns
#unique
#modernlogo
#podcastlogo
Regards
Usman