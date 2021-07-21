Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivan Gorbunov
The Faces

Charlotte Lapalus Website | About Page

Hi everyone 👋,

I am glad to present you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. This is an about page of memories of personal website for a photographer Charlotte Lapalus.

What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Shot
Rebound of
Charlotte Lapalus Website | Project Page
By Ivan Gorbunov
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
We shape brands that create a positive impact in the world
