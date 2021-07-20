Irada Gadzhieva

Workplace in isometry

Irada Gadzhieva
Irada Gadzhieva
  • Save
Workplace in isometry graphic design pink gradient gradient computer isometric computer workplace in isometry workplace isomtery isometric vector illustration
Download color palette

Hi guys 🙂

Isometry is a very interesting direction in vector graphics 💻 I like to combine isometry with gradient. Do you like this combination of colors? 🎨

Show me love! Press "L" ❤

Irada Gadzhieva
Irada Gadzhieva

More by Irada Gadzhieva

View profile
    • Like