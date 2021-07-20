Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MT - Crypto Currency Exchange Dashboard UI

MT - Crypto Currency Exchange Dashboard UI elon musk trending shot ui clean fintech finance responsive web design uiux design responsive design ui design navigation light theme dashboard ui crypto wallet crypto exchange ethereum bitcoin trading platform blockchain cryptocurrency
Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a dashboard UI for Crypto Currency. We have tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow us Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

⚡️ Need help with design?

Contact us on:
https://www.manektech.com/contact-us.html

Or

info@manektech.com

