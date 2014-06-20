1990 World Cup England No.19

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In a series I'm working on I'm looking at trying to recreate prints based on old retro football shirts with their most famous numbers.
Here is the iconic white 1990 England World cup shirt with the actual shirt pattern in the background.
No.19 is obvious Gazza :-)