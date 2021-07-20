Good for Sale
Scratchboard Skull Patch Design

Scratchboard Skull Patch Design

Good for sale
Download color palette

Good for sale
I just started a collaboration with Next Generation Headwear®, a company that decided to do the next evolution in headwear and created the permanent magnetic headwear to change moods fast.

This is one of my magnetic patch design and can be bought from here:
https://www.nextgenerationheadwear.com/collections/discover-new-artists-lucian/products/scratch-board

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

