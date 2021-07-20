Scratchboard Skull Patch Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I just started a collaboration with Next Generation Headwear®, a company that decided to do the next evolution in headwear and created the permanent magnetic headwear to change moods fast.
This is one of my magnetic patch design and can be bought from here:
https://www.nextgenerationheadwear.com/collections/discover-new-artists-lucian/products/scratch-board
If you're interested in working together, get in touch :
▶ contact@unomdesign.com
