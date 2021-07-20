Hitchmate - Hitchhiking UX/UI App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hitchmate is a mobile application designed for hitchhikers, which works on the basis of offline maps containing places of legal catching for a ride. In addition, the app serves as a portal which includes hitchhiking tips in certain European countries.
