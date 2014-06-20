Anthony Prior

1990 World Cup England Shirt No.10

1990 World Cup England Shirt No.10
in a series I'm working on I'm looking at trying to recreate prints based on old retro football shirts with their most famous numbers.
Here is the red 1990 England World cup shirt with the actual shirt pattern in the background.
No.10 is obvious Linekar :-)

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
