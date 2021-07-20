Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Prokopiuk
Shuffle

Sirius - Dashboard Library

Daniel Prokopiuk
Shuffle
Daniel Prokopiuk for Shuffle
Hire Us
  • Save
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Sirius - Dashboard Library library components cards news analytics gaming minimal clean ux web editor product dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. Home 2@2x.png
  2. Roadmap@2x.png
  3. News@2x.png
  4. Events@2x.png
  5. Analytics@2x.png
  6. Home 1@2x.png
  7. Support@2x.png

Hi! 👋 It's been a while!

Our newest UI library is Sirius. 💎 It will give your dashboards the clarity and crispness you need when working with data. Its sensible design will highlight which diagrams and charts are most important. 📈

Get access to it along with our editor - Shuffle

Shuffle
Shuffle
An online editor for busy developers
Hire Us

More by Shuffle

View profile
    • Like