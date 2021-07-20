Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
404 - Error Page with 3D and Animation

Error pages don't need to be dull. It should definitely be catchy.

Here is the 404 that motivates people to stay at your website and come back to the home page. Is it enough catchy, what do you think?

And here is what theOutcrowds Error Page looks like.

