404 - Error Page with 3D and Animation

Error pages don't need to be dull. It should definitely be catchy.

Here is the 404 that motivates people to stay at your website and come back to the home page. Is it enough catchy, what do you think?

And here is what theOutcrowds Error Page looks like.

Don’t forget to save that one for future inspiration. Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

***



We are ready to create something wonderful for you!

Get in touch hello@outcrowd.io



Become a part of Outcrowd communities:

Medium our thoughts 💭

Instagram our life ☀️

Twitter our opinion 👀

LinkedIn our company 🤓

Facebook make it your own ❔