Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity

Pick Me Up Tomorrow is an Ibiza based homemade food delivery. They make 100% vegan and cruelty-free food, using homegrown fruits and vegetables to ensure quality. Initial task was to develop brand identity and packaging, which led to website design.

‘Pick Me Up Tmrw’ has become a slogan used in different variations (see below), that opened new possibilities for brand advertisement.

UI & Graphic Designer
