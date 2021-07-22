Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Pick Me Up Tomorrow is an Ibiza based homemade food delivery. They make 100% vegan and cruelty-free food, using homegrown fruits and vegetables to ensure quality. Initial task was to develop brand identity and packaging, which led to website design.
‘Pick Me Up Tmrw’ has become a slogan used in different variations (see below), that opened new possibilities for brand advertisement.