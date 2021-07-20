A whirlwind tour or Python

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An illustration for the introductory course for the Python programming language - it describes basic Python concepts such as syntax, operator descriptions, and other functions of the language. All this with an emphasis on data science i.e. with the expectation that the reader will use Python for computing, machine learning and other near-scientific cases.