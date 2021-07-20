Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Garden House

Garden House yoga realtor gardening leaf flora monstera community real estate miami vector minimal flat abstract logo logo design logo designer
Logo Design Proposal for Garden House -A residential community that will have pockets of land dedicated to gardens located in Miami Fl.

• This project embodies the sense of community and would be described as earthy, muted, minimal, fresh and modern.

• The goal is to create a project where we have a community garden, group yoga classes on the yard and a place that is surrounded by nature. The property will be a relaxing oasis for residents to escape to.

- Audience: Students and young families and professors.

• The concept behind the Logo is a combination of Monstera Leaf to emphasize Garden, Earth, Land, Nature + House to emphasize Place, Community, Residence, Real Estate.

