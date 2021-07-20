Trending designs to inspire you
Logo Design Proposal for Garden House -A residential community that will have pockets of land dedicated to gardens located in Miami Fl.
• This project embodies the sense of community and would be described as earthy, muted, minimal, fresh and modern.
• The goal is to create a project where we have a community garden, group yoga classes on the yard and a place that is surrounded by nature. The property will be a relaxing oasis for residents to escape to.
- Audience: Students and young families and professors.
• The concept behind the Logo is a combination of Monstera Leaf to emphasize Garden, Earth, Land, Nature + House to emphasize Place, Community, Residence, Real Estate.