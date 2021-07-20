Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sudarson Das

Hanging Monkey

Sudarson Das
Sudarson Das
  • Save
Hanging Monkey flat logo branding illustration logo stylish logo unique logo monkey flat best monkey vector monkey monkey vector monkey vector logo monkey logo vector monkey master logo king of monkey monkey king monkey best logo logo of moneky hanging monkey monkey logo
Download color palette

Hey There!!
If you like this Logo then Press the Love Button, please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for visiting my Design.

Concept: Hanging Monkey
Artboard Size: 1600px/1200px
Resolution: High (300 ppi)
Color Mode: RGB

Best Regards-
Sudarson Das

For Business Inquiry-
..........................................................................
Skype: sdsudarson
Whatsapp: +8801601481883
E-mail: sdsudarson7@gmail.com
Website:

Sudarson Das
Sudarson Das

More by Sudarson Das

View profile
    • Like