Breathing animation

One of my recent iteraction explorations from a product I'm working on.
The idea behind this variation :
- Forming a shape along with the breathing, which subconciously trains the user with balanced breathing pattern.
- Accessible for hearing impaired users.
You can download the ae source file as well as the triangle animation (JSON).
Do leave a like if you loved it.