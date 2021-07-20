Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Breathing animation

One of my recent iteraction explorations from a product I'm working on.
The idea behind this variation :
- Forming a shape along with the breathing, which subconciously trains the user with balanced breathing pattern.
- Accessible for hearing impaired users.

You can download the ae source file as well as the triangle animation (JSON).

Com_dribble_upload.aep
300 KB
:Users:arindamraha:Desktop:JSON Files:Triangle:Explorations.json:Triangle_V1_animation.json
4 KB
Product Designer focused on SAAS, MOBILE & MOTION.
