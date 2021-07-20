Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Language Learning Dashboard web design design memoji emoji courses education studying learning languages ux ui dashboard
Hello everybody 👋!

Here's a concept for the language learning application we have created recently. It helps users manage their time, make learning process more convenient. Hope you like it! 😊

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon!

