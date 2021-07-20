Language Learning Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody 👋!
Here's a concept for the language learning application we have created recently. It helps users manage their time, make learning process more convenient. Hope you like it! 😊
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon!
