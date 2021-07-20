Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joana Paz

Ginja com elas

Joana Paz
Joana Paz
  • Save
Ginja com elas branding visual identity identity graphic design design icon typography illustration logo
Download color palette

Hello everyone! This is a shot of a logo designed for "Ginja com elas", a Lisbon bar and cherry liqueur brand. The illustration was inspired by old cherry liqueur labels. This is a very traditional beverage in some parts of Portugal, specially in Lisbon. For more project details click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/52571631/Logo-and-Business-Cards-Ginja-com-elas

Please feel free to like or comment below. Thank you :)

Joana Paz
Joana Paz

More by Joana Paz

View profile
    • Like