Hello everyone! This is a shot of a logo designed for "Ginja com elas", a Lisbon bar and cherry liqueur brand. The illustration was inspired by old cherry liqueur labels. This is a very traditional beverage in some parts of Portugal, specially in Lisbon. For more project details click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/52571631/Logo-and-Business-Cards-Ginja-com-elas
Please feel free to like or comment below. Thank you :)