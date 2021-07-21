Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pick Me Up Tomorrow is an Ibiza based homemade food delivery. They make 100% vegan and cruelty-free food, using homegrown fruits and vegetables to ensure quality. Initial task was to develop brand identity and packaging, which led to website design.
‘Pick Me Up Tmrw’ has become a slogan used in different variations (see below), that opened new possibilities for brand advertisement.