Deni Cv

Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging

Deni Cv
Deni Cv
  • Save
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Pick Me Up Tmrw Brand Identity and Packaging cafe restaurant delivery food delivery identity graphic design illustration typography packaging logo branding
Download color palette
  1. soupssss.jpg
  2. Soup Mockup Ready.jpg
  3. Punpkin & Sweet Paprika Soup.jpg
  4. Cauliflower Soup.jpg
  5. Italian Tomato Soup.jpg
  6. Stickers.png
  7. Business Card 2.jpg
  8. Business Card.png

Pick Me Up Tomorrow is an Ibiza based homemade food delivery. They make 100% vegan and cruelty-free food, using homegrown fruits and vegetables to ensure quality. Initial task was to develop brand identity and packaging, which led to website design.

‘Pick Me Up Tmrw’ has become a slogan used in different variations (see below), that opened new possibilities for brand advertisement.

Deni Cv
Deni Cv

More by Deni Cv

View profile
    • Like