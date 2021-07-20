Blueberry smoothie social media banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Banner of blueberry smoothie. Gradient on the background, selection of a suitable picture and font, clipping and retouching of a glass with blueberries, color correction, adding shadows, the collage is ready!
Please leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching!
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
EMAIL: silvercards@yandex.ru
FOLLOW ME ON: https://www.behance.net/silvercards