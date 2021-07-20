Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebecca Gardner

Climber on a Peach - Surreal Illustration

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner
Climber on a Peach - Surreal Illustration hard shadows climbing climber adobe photoshop peach illustration vector design adobe illustrator adobe
Hi!

I am very new to illustration and enjoying learning a new skill. Any tips or suggestions for improvement would be greatly appreciated!

My concept for this illustration was playing with shape. I wanted to contrast the size of the climber with a peach that was much bigger than in real life. The landscape and house was inspired by the Tuscan countryside.

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner

