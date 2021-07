Mobile authentication application

Hi! UI/UX design for Mobile Application 💙

This is an authentication security platform that provides secure file sharing and document control, blocking unauthorized viewers with continuous biometric identification:

✔️ Continuous Facial recognition

✔️ Fingerprint recognition

✔️ Voice recognition

✔️ Iris recognition

✔️ Biometric-authenticated electronic signature.

Useful and convenient, isn't it?

Contact us, we're available for new projects.

Follow us at Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin