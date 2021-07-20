Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 055 - icon set

Day 55 of 100 days of UI Challenge. The prompt was an icon set, without going too nuts, I did a Harry Potter set based on the Deathly Hallows.

#dailyui #dailyuichallenge

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
