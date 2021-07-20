Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Walkies - logo on fur

events graphic design bold pets animals dogs vector design fun logo character branding illustration
Branding and advertising concept for a series of charity dog walking events. Playing with typography and illustration to create something fun, energetic and scruffy, just like a dog!
View the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122217543/Walkies
Branding, illustration, UX/UI. Hire me!

