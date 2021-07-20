Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Equal

Redesign of online store

Equal
Equal
Hire Us
  • Save
Redesign of online store store ecommerce e-commerce website redesign brand uxui inspiration platform shop desktop web navigation userexperience mobile userinterface equal ux ui design
Download color palette

📝We took a data-first approach in determining the pain points of our customer's current store. Which pages perform worst and need immediate attention?

😉Eventually, designs have been made page by page with various variations for some pages. Hotjar was utilized to conduct tests and gain a deeper knowledge of the existing shop.

👨‍💻The developers were able to grasp interaction much better because the designs were given in Figma.

Check their website ➡ WoodWatch

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design

002a691b504c91315edc08176fd0e75e
Rebound of
WoodWatch Redesign
By Equal
Equal
Equal
Face to face with interface 👀
Hire Us

More by Equal

View profile
    • Like