Redesign of online store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📝We took a data-first approach in determining the pain points of our customer's current store. Which pages perform worst and need immediate attention?
😉Eventually, designs have been made page by page with various variations for some pages. Hotjar was utilized to conduct tests and gain a deeper knowledge of the existing shop.
👨💻The developers were able to grasp interaction much better because the designs were given in Figma.
Check their website ➡ WoodWatch
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design