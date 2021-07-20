Redesign of online store

📝We took a data-first approach in determining the pain points of our customer's current store. Which pages perform worst and need immediate attention?

😉Eventually, designs have been made page by page with various variations for some pages. Hotjar was utilized to conduct tests and gain a deeper knowledge of the existing shop.

👨‍💻The developers were able to grasp interaction much better because the designs were given in Figma.

Check their website ➡ WoodWatch

