Personal Portfolio Site - Bruno Erdison

A new concept of mainpage in project Moonex that i'm working. The layout for Personal/Freelancer Portfolio.

P/s: 🧔🏻 A bearded designer in hipster style, hug a jack russell dog 🐶 look really very cool 📸. Anyone here also like that?

👨🏻‍💻 Live version in code progressing...

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry

cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me

Facebook | Behance | Instagram