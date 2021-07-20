LIFT

FLORYN Brand Identity

FLORYN Brand Identity flowers bouquet creative agency motion graphics vector ui illustration lift logo graphic design design branding brand identity brand guide
We are available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at hallo.lift@gmail.com

Hello Everyone,
This is a Brand Identity of FLORYN Bouquet. What do you guys think?

Websites : https://bit.ly/liftwebsites
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/liftstudio.id/

