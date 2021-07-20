FLORYN Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at hallo.lift@gmail.com
Hello Everyone,
This is a Brand Identity of FLORYN Bouquet. What do you guys think?
Hope you enjoy it! Don’t forget to like ❤️ and comments!
Feel free to check us out!
Websites : https://bit.ly/liftwebsites
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/liftstudio.id/