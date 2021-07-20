Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bettr Card Onboarding

Bettr Card Onboarding uiux app design credit interface design credit card onboarding walkthrough illustration 3d illustration 3d ui
Designed a simple onboarding screens using 3D illustrations.

Here is the entire UX case study for the Bettr application.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122254367/Bettr-UX-Case-Study

