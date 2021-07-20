LIFT

FLORYN Bouquet Logo

LIFT
LIFT
  • Save
FLORYN Bouquet Logo flowers creativeagency bouquet ui vector illustration lift logo design graphic design branding brand identity brand guide
Download color palette

We are available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at hallo.lift@gmail.com

Hello Everyone,
What do you guys think about this logo of FLORYN Bouquet.

Hope you enjoy it! Don’t forget to like ❤️ and comments!

Feel free to check us out!
Websites : https://bit.ly/liftwebsites
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/liftstudio.id/

LIFT
LIFT

More by LIFT

View profile
    • Like