Food Loyalty Points App

Food Loyalty Points App
Food Loyalty Points App ux research designer 2021 trend loyalty points food app cleanui trendy modern ux ui minimalism minimalist food design minimal
Food Loyalty Points App ux research designer 2021 trend loyalty points food app cleanui trendy modern ux ui minimalism minimalist food design minimal
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 10.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 12.png
  3. Frame 204.png

This is my exploration for an app to redeem loyalty points in a restaurant.
Here the user can scan his QR or enter his unique code at the restaurant's billing counter to gain loyalty points for his meal. He can then use those points to redeem cool rewards and offers from that restaurant!

