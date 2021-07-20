Food Loyalty Points App

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my exploration for an app to redeem loyalty points in a restaurant.
Here the user can scan his QR or enter his unique code at the restaurant's billing counter to gain loyalty points for his meal. He can then use those points to redeem cool rewards and offers from that restaurant!
