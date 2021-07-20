Bike Online Store & Rental Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
I'm happy to share with you the concept for the bike store and rental, that I've been playing with this holiday. The goal is, users can easily buy or rent a bicycle with just 1 application. It also has a feature to start a trip with friends. What do you think? Let me know your thoughts.
We are available for work together 👉🏻 — Contact Us
Follow Orca:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.