Bike Online Store & Rental Exploration

Hi guys,

I'm happy to share with you the concept for the bike store and rental, that I've been playing with this holiday. The goal is, users can easily buy or rent a bicycle with just 1 application. It also has a feature to start a trip with friends. What do you think? Let me know your thoughts.

We are available for work together 👉🏻 — Contact Us

Follow Orca:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter