Stefan Kröber

ownCloud Logo

Stefan Kröber
Stefan Kröber
  • Save
ownCloud Logo logo svg cloud owncloud sketch
Download color palette

Been working with ownCloud a lot lately.

I just had to create a replacement for their original logo. I am also working on an accompanying theme.

One of my first projects I am creating with Sketch. What an amazing app!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Stefan Kröber
Stefan Kröber

More by Stefan Kröber

View profile
    • Like