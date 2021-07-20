Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lion Face

Lion Face lion modern logo lion branding logo lion design logo modern lion lion ai lion illustration lion mascot lion flat lion flat logo stylish logo unique logo minimalist logo flat logo vector design lion vector lion face vector lion face logo stylish lion lion logo lion face
Hey There!!
If you like this Logo then Press the Love Button, please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for visiting my Design.

Concept: Lion Face
Artboard Size: 1600px/1200px
Resolution: High (300 ppi)
Color Mode: RGB

Best Regards-
For Business Inquiry-
..........................................................................
Skype: sdsudarson
Whatsapp: +8801601481883
E-mail: sdsudarson7@gmail.com
Website:

