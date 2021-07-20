Ben Tuckwell

Dojo - tablet UI

Dojo - tablet UI fitness kickboxing jui jitsu mma boxing bold web design ux graphic design logo branding ui
Tablet UI for fitness and martial arts gym brand concept.
View full web project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/118884183/Dojo
Email: tuckwellb@gmail.com

